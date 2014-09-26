FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asian Development Bank sells entire stake in India's Petronet LNG - BSE data
September 26, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Asian Development Bank sells entire stake in India's Petronet LNG - BSE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Asian Development Bank (ADB) sold its entire 5.2 percent stake in Indian gas supplier Petronet LNG Ltd for 7.14 billion rupees ($116.8 million) on Friday via block deals, BSE data showed.

ADB sold over 39 million shares of Petronet LNG on BSE in various block deals, at an average price of 183.2 rupees a share.

The shares were bought by Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd and HDFC Mutual funds among others, according to BSE data.

Citigroup bought 8.8 million shares, HDFC Top 200 Fund took 3.77 million shares, while HDFC Equity Fund purchased 4.67 million shares at 183.2 rupees a share each

The gas supplier’s shares ended down 3.8 percent at 185.50 rupees on Friday on BSE.

ADB had on Thursday launched a share sale in Petronet LNG to raise up to $120 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal had told Reuters. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

