BRIEF-ADC African Development Corporation says H1 net profit of 951,000 euros vs 34.8 million euros year ago
September 26, 2014 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ADC African Development Corporation says H1 net profit of 951,000 euros vs 34.8 million euros year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26(Reuters) - ADC African Development Corporation AG :

* Announced on Thursday H1 net profit of 951,000 euros vs 34.8 million euros year ago

* Said profit decline driven by the impact of UBN’s limited share price development in H1 2014 compared with H1 2013

* Said segment banking operations BancABC posted profit before tax of 3.6 million euros after consolidation into ADC in H1 2014, down from 8.9 million euros in H1 2013

* Said total assets as at June 30, 2014 reached 1.5 billion euros, up 3 pct from year-end 2013 as result of higher overall deposits which reached 1.1 billion euros at period end

