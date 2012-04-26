FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's ADCB issues $101 mln ringgit bond - IFR
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Abu Dhabi's ADCB issues $101 mln ringgit bond - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank priced a 310 million Malaysian ringgit ($101.35 million) bond on Thursday, its third such sale in two years, as the emirate’s third-largest lender by market value seeks diversified funding means.

The five-year deal carries a coupon of 4.30 percent, and Standard Chartered acted as sole bookrunner, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters unit reported.

ADCB issued its first ringgit bond two years ago. That bond, maturing in 2015, carried a coupon of 5.2 percent.

Gulf issuers are increasingly targeting options in Malaysia to diversify funding sources away from dollar financing. National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co have also issued in ringgit in response to high demand from Malaysian investors looking to gain international exposure in local currency. ($1 = 3.0587 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

