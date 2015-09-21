FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bank ADCB opens books for 6-yr benchmark dollar bond - leads
September 21, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

UAE bank ADCB opens books for 6-yr benchmark dollar bond - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has opened order books after setting initial price guidance for a six-year dollar-denominated bond offering of benchmark size, a document from lead managers said.

The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates is currently earmarked to price the bond in the area of 155 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.

ADCB, owned 58.1 percent by Abu Dhabi’s government, has picked Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Barclays, ING and JP Morgan to arrange the transaction.

The bond is being issued through the ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited special purpose vehicle and will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, according to the document.

Rated A/A+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch respectively, ADCB will be settling the bonds on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

