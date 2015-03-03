FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to price 5-yr benchmark USD bond on Tues -leads
March 3, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank to price 5-yr benchmark USD bond on Tues -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has opened order books after setting initial price guidance for a five-year dollar bond offering of benchmark size, which will price later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers said.

The lender has set initial price thoughts for the senior unsecured bond issue at around 105 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

ADCB, owned 58.1 percent by Abu Dhabi’s government, has picked Barclays, ING, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Wells Fargo Securities to arrange the transaction.

The bond is being issued through ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited and will be listed in the Irish Stock Exchange, as per the document.

Rated A / A+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch respectively, ADCB met investors in Europe last week, and said an offering will be subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
