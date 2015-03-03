FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE bank ADCB tightens pricing for bond; set to price on Tues - leads
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

UAE bank ADCB tightens pricing for bond; set to price on Tues - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has tightened its price guidance for a benchmark-sized dollar bond of five years duration that it plans to price on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The lender has earmarked to price its bond issue at 97.5 basis points over midswaps, the document showed. It had set initial price thoughts in the area of 105 bps over midswaps earlier in the day.

Investors had pledged orders worth around $1.7 billion for the issue, the document said, adding the book is expected to close at 1345 GMT.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

ADCB, owned 58.1 percent by Abu Dhabi’s government, has picked Barclays, ING, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and Wells Fargo Securities to arrange the transaction.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.