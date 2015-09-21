FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ADCB pulls US dollar bond
September 21, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-ADCB pulls US dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds byline)

By Michael Turner and Archana Narayanan

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (A/A+) has decided not to go ahead with a US dollar-denominated bond that it began marketing on Monday, as the transaction failed to get enough traction, according to a deal lead.

“ADCB would like to thank investors for their attention but has decided not to proceed with a transaction at this time,” said a statement put out by the leads.

State-owned ADCB opened the order book for the six-year bond deal at 155bp area over mid-swaps, which was expected to be benchmark-sized.

Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and ING were running the Reg S transaction.

Reporting by Michael Turner, Archana Narayanan; editing by Sudip Roy

