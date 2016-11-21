FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank closes $600 million syndicated loan - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has closed a $600 million three-year syndicated loan, Wells Fargo, the bank that coordinated the debt transaction, said in a statement.

The facility, which was syndicated to Asian banks, offers an interest rate of 95 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

The loan initially closed at $220 million after a limited syndication which saw the participation of seven banks. It was then launched to general syndication on Oct. 6, with the target of reaching a total size of $500 million involving a wider group of Asian investors.

The facility was eventually oversubscribed and ADCB decided to increase the final amount to $600 million.

ADCB, established in 1985 by the Government of Abu Dhabi, is rated A by S&P and A+ by Fitch.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton

