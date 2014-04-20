FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has agreed to buy a portfolio of asset financing loans worth 450 million dirhams ($122.5 million) from Mubadala GE Capital, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The portfolio, which comprises loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the United Arab Emirates, will strengthen the bank’s position in a sector described by ADCB’s chief executive Alaa Eraiqat as “a critical component of the UAE economy”.

Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said this month that he expected the contribution of SMEs to the UAE’s gross domestic product to rise to 70 percent by 2020 from 60 percent in 2011, helped by a new law designed to foster their development.

Mubadala GE Capital, established in 2010 to provide structured financing to businesses, is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi state investment firm Mubadala and General Electric. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.