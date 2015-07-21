FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct, beats estimates
July 21, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, slightly beating analysts’ forecasts.

The fourth largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.28 billion dirhams ($349 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.06 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 1.18 billion dirhams.

For the first half of 2015, ADCB reported a net profit of 2.53 billion dirhams, 26 percent up from the same period of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

