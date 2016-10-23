Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 net profit falls 17 pct

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a 17 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Sunday, missing analysts' forecasts.

The emirate's second-largest bank by assets made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 999.1 million dirhams ($272 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.20 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, according to its financial statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit for the quarter of 1.10 billion dirhams.

Total net profit for the quarter was 1.01 billion dirhams, down from 1.20 billion dirhams in the year earlier period. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)