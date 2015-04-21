FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE bank ADCB Q1 net attributable profit rises 31 percent
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

UAE bank ADCB Q1 net attributable profit rises 31 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a 31 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The fourth-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to equity shareholders of 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million) in the three months ending March 31, versus 953 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit for the quarter of 1.08 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.