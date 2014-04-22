Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q1 net profit climbs 15 pct

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a 15 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ expectations.

The United Arab Emirates’ fourth-largest lender by assets posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of 953 million dirhams ($260 million) in the opening three months of 2014, up from 829.5 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average first-quarter profit of 853.1 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)