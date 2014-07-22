Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posts 22 pct Q2 net profit hike

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the fourth-largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, beats estimates on Tuesday as it posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

The bank made a net attributable profit of 1.06 billion dirhams ($288.6 million) in the three months ending June 30, versus 868.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period last year, it said in a statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 983.8 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Nadia Saleem)