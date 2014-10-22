FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

UAE lender ADCB meets expectations with 16.4 pct net profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a 16.4 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analyst expectations.

The fourth-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets made a net profit attributable to equity holders of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 874.2 million dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a bourse filing.

The figure was in line with the forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters, with their average expectation for net profit in the period of 1.04 billion dirhams. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

