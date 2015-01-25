FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 net profit jumps 29 pct, hikes dividend
January 25, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 net profit jumps 29 pct, hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank recorded a 28.9 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, beating analyst forecasts as it also proposed a higher dividend for 2014.

The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 793.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

ADCB did not provide a breakdown of its fourth quarter earnings, so Reuters used the bank’s full-year results statement to calculate its quarterly profit.

Three analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast ADCB would make a quarterly profit of 920.7 million dirhams.

ADCB made a 2014 net profit of 4.05 billion dirhams, up 20 percent on 2013, it said in a statement.

The bank also proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams per share for 2014. This is higher than the 0.3 dirhams it paid for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith

