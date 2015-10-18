FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE bank ADCB meets estimates with 18.3 pct Q3 net profit gain
#Financials
October 18, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

UAE bank ADCB meets estimates with 18.3 pct Q3 net profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Sunday posted a 18.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.20 billion dirhams ($326.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.017 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit for the period of 1.19 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
