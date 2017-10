LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - ADCM * Adcm - recommended cash offer for Northacre PLC * Offer for the whole of the issued and to be issued share capital of Northacre

not already owned by spadille * Offer will be 96 pence in cash for each Northacre share * Valuing the existing issued ordinary share capital of Northacre at

approximately £25.65 million