South Africa's Bidvest asks court to block bid by Chile's CFR -document
December 3, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Bidvest asks court to block bid by Chile's CFR -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South African industrial conglomerate Bidvest has asked a high court to invalidate a $1.2 billion takeover bid for local drugmaker Adcock Ingram by a Chilean rival, according to a summary of the suit seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Bidvest is also seeking postponement of a Dec. 18 meeting of Adcock shareholders, where they are due to vote on the takeover bid by Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals, according to the document.

Bidvest, which owns about 4 percent of Adcock, offered on Monday to raise its stake to over a third, in an attempt to thwart CFR’s bid. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

