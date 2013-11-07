FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Board of S.Africa's Adcock still in favour of $1.3 bln CFR deal
November 7, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Board of S.Africa's Adcock still in favour of $1.3 bln CFR deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The board of South Africa’s Adcock Ingram on Thursday said a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile’s CFR was in the best interest of all shareholders, responding to a rejection of the deal by the company’s top investor.

“Adock Ingram will continue to engage with the PIC regarding its position,” Adcock Chairman Khotso Mokhele said in a statement, referring to the state-owned Public Investment Corporation, which came out this week against the deal. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)

