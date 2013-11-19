FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder in S.Africa's Adcock complains to bourse over $1.2 bln deal
November 19, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Shareholder in S.Africa's Adcock complains to bourse over $1.2 bln deal

Tiisetso Motsoeneng

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A shareholder of South Africa’s Adcock Ingram has filed a complaint with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange accusing the drugmaker’s board of misleading investors over support for a $1.2 billion takeover bid, a bourse official said on Tuesday.

“We have received the complaint, but I can’t comment on the merits of the complaint,” said John Burke, the director of issuer services at the JSE.

Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals has offered 12.6 billion rand ($1.24 billion) in cash and shares for Adcock, South Africa’s second-largest drugs company. On Friday both companies said shareholders with a total of 36.8 percent of Adcock had irrevocably pledged to accept the offer, or had given letters of support.

But two weeks earlier the two companies had said shareholders with a 45 percent stake had given similar support to the rare Chile-South African tie-up.

In a letter seen by Reuters and addressed to the JSE and South Africa’s Takeover Regulation Panel, the shareholder accused Adcock’s board of misleading investors into thinking the 45 percent was “voting shareholders”.

The shareholder spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

No one was immediately available for comment at Adcock. ($1 = 10.1245 South African rand) (Editing by David Dolan)

