RPT-UPDATE 1-Adcock shareholder complains to S. African bourse over bid

* Shareholder accuses Adcock of misleading investors - document

* Adcock denies allegations

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A shareholder of South Africa’s Adcock Ingram filed a complaint with the Johannesburg bourse, accusing the drugmaker’s board of misleading investors about the level of backing it had for a $1.2 billion takeover bid from an overseas rival.

Tuesday’s complaint is the latest snag to hit the proposed offer from Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals, which has already seen its bid rejected by Adcock’s largest shareholder, the South African state pension fund.

In a letter addressed to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and South Africa’s Takeover Regulation Panel, the shareholder accused Adcock’s board of misleading investors into thinking nearly half of “voting shareholders” backed the deal.

“We have received the complaint, but I can’t comment on the merits,” said John Burke, the JSE’s director of issuer services.

On Friday both companies said shareholders controlling 29.3 percent of Adcock had pledged “irrevocable support” for the deal, while another 7.5 percent had issued letters of support - giving a total backing of 36.8 percent.

However, two weeks earlier they had said shareholders with a 45 percent stake were behind the Chile-South African deal.

Adcock denied having misled investors, saying that the 45 percent figure included black investors who had waived their right to vote as part of an agreement with CFR to keep their shares when the deal is completed.

The Takeover Regulation Panel - which precluded black shareholders from voting on the deal in an Oct. 15th letter - was not available for comment.

Under black economic empowerment (BEE) rules, firms in Africa’s biggest economy have to meet quotas on black ownership in order to be considered for multi-billion rand government contracts.

Adcock also gave profit guidance that missed analyst estimates on Tuesday, saying full-year earnings likely fell as much as 18 percent, worse than a 10 percent decline forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 10.1245 South African rand) (Editing by David Dolan and Louise Heavens)