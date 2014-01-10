FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile CFR shareholders OK sweetened bid for South Africa's Adcock
January 10, 2014

Chile CFR shareholders OK sweetened bid for South Africa's Adcock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals on Friday approved a sweetened takeover bid for South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram.

CFR last month raised its offer for Adcock by 1.6 percent to 12.8 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in cash and stock, in an attempt to win over Adcock’s top shareholder.

While South Africa’s government has backed the deal, the state-run pension fund, Adcock’s top shareholder, has rejected CFR’s offer.

Adcock expects to delay a shareholder vote on CFR’s proposal until mid-February because it is still waiting for regulatory approval.

