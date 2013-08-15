FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Adcock says CFR'S $1.3 bln still top offer
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 15, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Adcock says CFR'S $1.3 bln still top offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, updates shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it has received some unsolicited bids from potential suitors, but none of them have trumped a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals

Adcock said it remains in talks with Santiago-based CFR, which last month made a cash and share offer to acquire all of Adcock for 73.51 rand a share, valuing it at 12.9 billion rand ($1.3 billion).

“The independent board has received further unsolicited proposals,” Adcock said in a statement.

It added the board had not received any proposal it regards as “being more favourable” than the CFR offer.

CFR has yet to give specifics on its non-binding offer.

Shares in Adcock fell 1 percent to 67.45 rand. CFR’s offer price is about 9 percent above the current share price.

South Africa’s government pension fund and Adcock’s biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation, said late last month it would prefer a local buyer for the company.

$1 = 9.9356 South African rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.