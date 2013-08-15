UPDATE 1-South Africa's Adcock says CFR'S $1.3 bln still top offer

(Adds details, updates shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it has received some unsolicited bids from potential suitors, but none of them have trumped a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals

Adcock said it remains in talks with Santiago-based CFR, which last month made a cash and share offer to acquire all of Adcock for 73.51 rand a share, valuing it at 12.9 billion rand ($1.3 billion).

“The independent board has received further unsolicited proposals,” Adcock said in a statement.

It added the board had not received any proposal it regards as “being more favourable” than the CFR offer.

CFR has yet to give specifics on its non-binding offer.

Shares in Adcock fell 1 percent to 67.45 rand. CFR’s offer price is about 9 percent above the current share price.

South Africa’s government pension fund and Adcock’s biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation, said late last month it would prefer a local buyer for the company.