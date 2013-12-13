FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's CFR sweetens Adcock takeover offer to 12.8 bln rand
December 13, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Chile's CFR sweetens Adcock takeover offer to 12.8 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chilean drugmaker CFR Pharmaceuticals sweetened its cash and stock takeover offer for South Africa’s Adcock Ingram to 12.8 billion rand ($1.23 billion), it said on Friday, to fend off a rival bid from a local firm.

Santiago-based CFR initially offered 12.6 billion rand in cash and shares to the nation’s No. 2 drug maker, an offer rejected by Adcock’s biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation.

CFR’s offer also faced competition from South African industrial firm Bidvest, which went straight to shareholders with a 70 rand cash offer for about a third of Adcock. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

