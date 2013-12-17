FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Chile's CFR accuses S.Africa pension fund of 'protectionism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday accused South Africa’s state pension fund of ‘protectionism’, saying its opposition to a $1.2 billion bid for local drugmaker Adcock Ingram had little to do with commercial merits.

The state-run Public Investment Corporation, which is the top shareholder in Adcock, on Sunday rejected a sweetened takeover cash and stock offer from Santiago-based CFR, saying it wanted all cash.

“The current approach appears to be driven by protectionism,” CFR Chief Executive Alejandro Weinstein said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)

