JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders of South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram agreed on Wednesday to postpone a vote on a $1.2 billion takeover offer from Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals.

The vote, originally due to take place on Wednesday, has been delayed until January. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)