S.Africa's state fund says no to shares of Chile's CFR

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state pension fund said on Friday it was still opposed to a $1.2 billion cash and stock takeover offer for local drugmaker Adcock Ingram from Chile’s CFR, saying it did not want shares in CFR.

The state-run Public Investment Corporation, the top shareholder in Adcock, said in a statement CFR’s offer “reduces the potential for current Adcock Ingram shareholder to benefit from any turnaround in Adock Ingram’s financial performance”.