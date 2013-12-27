FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Foord takes 15 pct stake in Adcock
December 27, 2013 / 2:04 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Foord takes 15 pct stake in Adcock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Foord Asset Management has taken a 15 percent stake in Adcock Ingram , a regulatory filing showed on Friday, likely making it the second-largest shareholder in the hotly contested drugmaker.

Johannesburg-based Adcock is the target of a $1.2 billion cash and share takeover offer from Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals .

But the future of the deal is uncertain, given opposition from two of Adcock’s major shareholders, the state-run Public Investment Corporation and local conglomerate Bidvest Holdings .

The PIC and Bidvest together hold at least 29 percent of Adcock, enough to veto the deal - which requires approval from shareholder holding 75 percent of Adcock - at a vote next month.

Adcock said in a filing on Friday that Cape Town-based Foord Asset Management had acquired 15.02 percent of its shares.

That would likely make the fund Adcock’s second-largest shareholder. The PIC owns over 22 percent, while Bidvest has around 7 percent.

Foord had a 3.58 percent stake in Adcock at the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
