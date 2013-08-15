South Africa's Adcock remains in exclusive talks with Chile's CFR

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it remains in exclusive talks with CFR Pharmaceuticals about the Chilean firm’s $1.3 billion takeover bid.

Adcock, South Africa’s second-largest drug company, said it has received other offers, which its independent board has deemed less compelling than CFR’s offer.

Adcock’s shares were down 1.5 percent at 67.13 rand at 1015 GMT, underperforming a 0.5 percent decline in Johannesburg’s All-Share index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)