S. Africa's PIC rejects sweetened bid for Adcock
December 15, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

S. Africa's PIC rejects sweetened bid for Adcock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South African state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Sunday rejected a sweetened $1.2 billion cash and stock offer for drugmaker Adcock Ingram from a Chilean suitor, saying it wanted cash.

Santiago-based CFR Pharmaceuticals on Friday slightly increased its bid for Adcock in an attempt to woo the PIC, Adcock’s top shareholder.

“This new offer doesn’t change much. It’s a small increase,” PIC Chief Investment Officer Daniel Matjila told Reuters on Sunday.

“Our message is clear: We want cash, we don’t want their shares.” (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

