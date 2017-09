JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Bidvest is likely reach its target of 34.5 percent of Adcock Ingram by the close of Friday trade, Chief Executive Brian Joffe told Reuters.

Bidvest already owns a 32 percent stake in Adcock, which is also being pursued by Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals with a $1.2 billion takeover offer. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Dolan)