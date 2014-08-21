S.Africa's Bidvest considers increasing stake in Adcock - Competition Tribunal

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Bidvest Group is considering increasing its stake in ailing local drugmaker Adcock Ingram to above 50 percent, a legal document from the Competition Tribunal obtained by Reuters showed.

Bidvest already has a 34.5 percent stake in Adcock, but is bidding to increase that, the document said.

“The Bidvest bid has involved two stages. The second stage is to acquire further shares beyond the 34.5 percent, which presumably, depending on the take up of the offer, would take Bidvest’s holding to above 50 percent,” it said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)