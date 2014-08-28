BRIEF-Adcock posts headline loss per share of 179.5 cents for nine-month period

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Gross profit for nine-month period decreased by 24 pct to R1.140 bln (2013: R1.504 bln)

* Sales performance during period under review was disappointing, resulting in turnover of R3.615 bln

* A trading loss of R7.1 million was incurred, compared to a profit of R595.7 million in 2013

* A headline loss per share of 179.5 cents (2013: earnings of 271.7 cents)

* Prescription segment reflects an impairment of R24.6 million in relation to Bioswiss trademark

* Too early to provide shareholders with any comfort regarding a return to profitability in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: