South Africa's Adcock Ingram CEO resigns

JOHANNESBURG, April 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Adcock Ingram said on Tuesday its chief executive officer has resigned in a widely expected move after the drugmaker’s biggest shareholder signaled it wanted a leadership change.

Jonathan Louw, who had been at helm since 2008, will step down with immediate effect.

Louw is the latest top official to step down at Adcock after the firm’s biggest shareholder, Bidvest Group, helped oust Chairman Khotso Mokhele in February. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)