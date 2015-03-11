S.Africa's Bidvest, PIC in talks to jointly control half of Adcock

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Bidvest Group is in talks with a fellow shareholder in Adcock Ingram, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), to jointly control nearly half of struggling drugmaker, it said on Wednesday.

The PIC, which manages about $120 billion in government employees pensions, and Bidvest would each contribute their 41 million shares, or about 24 percent stakes, into the proposed pool agreement to control about 48 percent of Adcock.

Bidvest owns just over a third of Adcock and the PIC holds about 26 percent, according Thomson Reuters data.

Bidvest, a group spanning car showrooms, shipping and catering, would be responsible for the management of Adcock in the proposed pool agreement.

Bidvest has been trying to take control of Adcock since 2013, seeing an opportunity to turn around an underperforming company and add painkillers and cough syrups to its range of products.

Last month, it offered 52 rand per share for the stock it does not already own in Adcock but Bidvest’s Chief Executive Brian Joffe said the PIC was unlikely to accept the offer.

Shares in Adcock were trading at 52.56 rand, up 1.3 percent, while Bidvest was flat at 325.65 rand.

Last year, Bidvest sank a 12.8 billion rand ($1.04 billion), or 74.5 rand per share, takeover offer for Adcock from CFR by building a blocking stake that gave it the current holding.

Adcock is trailing rivals as it struggles with slowing sales, over-reliance on a heavily regulated home market and factories that are running below capacity. ($1 = 12.3035 rand) ($1 = 12.2725 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Louise Heavens)