JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says full year turnover increased 18% to R5,45 billion * Says FY EBITDA increased 11% to R1,1 billion * Says FY HEPS decreased 17% to 3505 cents * Says no final dividend proposed * Says tender business is benefiting from increased volumes and expected to

drive greater efficiencies in the supply chain * Says margins continue to be impacted by cost pressures