BRIEF- Chile's CFR to drop $1.2 bln bid for S.Africa's Adcock

JOAHNNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Joint announcement regarding the intended consensual termination of the TIA between Adcock and CFR * Have entered into a written agreementfor the consensual termination of

the tia concluded on 11 September 2013 * Adcock ingram-there is no prospect the special resolutions to approve scheme

of arrangement will be approved by 75 pct majority * Aip - neither of the parties shall, subject to certain exceptions, seek to

enforce any provisions of the tia * Aip - does not intend to reconvene the combined general meeting and the

ordinary general meeting to approve the scheme