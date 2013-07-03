FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CFR Pharmaceuticals makes cash and share offer for Adcock Ingram
July 3, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-CFR Pharmaceuticals makes cash and share offer for Adcock Ingram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous text in final paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Adcock Ingram Holdings said on Wednesday it had received a non-binding offer from CFR Pharmaceuticals to acquire its entire share capital at 73.51 rand per share, to be paid for in both cash and shares.

The offer is nearly 14 percent above Adcock’s 64.50 rand closing price on Tuesday and if the deal goes through, the combined company would have annual revenue of about $1.3 billion.

The deal would open the doors for the Chilean company to Africa’s expanding markets, where Adcock sells over-the-counter drugs and antiretrovirals.

“The combined company would optimise manufacturing efficiencies by shifting production of certain products to South Africa,” said Adcock Ingram’s Chairman Khotso Mokhele.

Santiago-listed CFR will also seek a second listing in Johannesburg, the statement said. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

