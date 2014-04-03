FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-South Africa's Adcock names industry newcomer as next CEO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 3, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-South Africa's Adcock names industry newcomer as next CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove typo in first sentence)

JOHANNESBURG, April 3 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram Holdings named an industry newcomer and a veteran executive from its top shareholder as its new head on Thursday.

The appointment of Kevin Wakeford followed the widely expected resignation of Jonathan Louw this week, whose leadership of the struggling firm had been criticised by top shareholder Bidvest Group.

The pharmaceutical industry is unchartered territory for Wakeford, who spent 10 years with Bidvest and headed its travel and aviation unit for the past three years.

“The board decided that strong business skills are what is required to lead Adcock Ingram’s recovery and growth into the future,” Adcock Chairman Brian Joffe said in a statement.

Joffe is also the CEO of Bidvest, which owns more than third of South Africa’s second-largest drugmaker. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.