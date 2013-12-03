BRIEF-Adcock Ingram says still backs CFR offer

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says announcement regarding the cash offer by a consortium led by the bidvest

group ltd * Cash offer of ZAR70.00 per ordinary share for up to 34.5 pct of the ordinary

shares, with immediate settlement * Offer is for up to a maximum of 34.5 pct of the ordinary shares and not for 100 pct of Adcock Ingram * Bidvest offering to acquire on a first come first served basis and not pro

rata to existing shareholdings * Says prescribed minimum level of acceptances and no minimum offer period has

been specified * Bidvest consortium may withdraw offer at any time and without reaching the

34.5 pct threshold * Cash offer of ZAR70.00 per share below current value of proposed scheme

consideration offered by cfr pharmaceuticals * Adcock Ingram independent board continues to recommend that Adcock Ingram

shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions * Says no legal proceeding have yet been instituted. * Benefits,potential synergies for Adcock shareholders, who will remain

invested alongside bidvest not clearly articulated