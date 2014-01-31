FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adcock sees H1 HEPS to be lower by at least 20 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Adcock sees H1 HEPS to be lower by at least 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Gross profit as a percentage of sales is under extreme pressure as a resultof the unfavourable revenue mix * As at 31 December, the end of the first quarter group revenue was 4 pct ahead of the previous corresponding period * Rand depreciation has negatively affected cost of imported active ingredients and other materials * Operating expenditure impacted by increased marketing and distribution costs, salary and wage increases * HEPS for 6- month ending 31 March expected to be lower than previous figure of 188.1 cents * Says EPS and HEPS will be lower than the previous corresponding figures by a minimum of 20 pct

