BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings says no improvement in second-quarter trading
March 19, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings says no improvement in second-quarter trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says second quarter trading as at the end of February has shown no improvement * Says year-to-date consolidated revenue effectively flat on previous corresponding period * The company is currently undergoing a process of re-evaluation of some of its processes and structure. * Performance of the otc and prescription generics portfolios remains of concern * Costs related to failed cfr bid process are expected to total approximately R140 million * An amount in excess of R100 million is likely to be expensed in the 6-months ending 31 March 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
