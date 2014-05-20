FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adcock expects H1 headline loss per share of between 22-24 cents
May 20, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Adcock expects H1 headline loss per share of between 22-24 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Shareholders are advised that company is expecting to report a loss per share for interim financial period ended 31 March 2014 of between 24 cents and 25 cents, compared to EPS of 188.0 cents reported for previous comparable six-month period

* Headline loss per share for subject interim financial period is expected to be between 22 cents and 24 cents versus headline EPS of 188.1 cents for previous six-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

