BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings H1 gross profit drops 14 pct

May 27 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Gross profit for six-month period decreased by 13,9% to r846 million (2013: r983 million)

* Headline loss of r39 million was recorded for six months ended 31 march 2014, compared to 2013 headline earnings of r317 million

* Sales recovery and margin pressure therefore remains of concern in short term

* No dividend will be considered prior to interim results for six-month period ending 31 december 2014.