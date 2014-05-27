FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings H1 gross profit drops 14 pct
May 27, 2014

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram Holdings H1 gross profit drops 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Gross profit for six-month period decreased by 13,9% to r846 million (2013: r983 million)

* Headline loss of r39 million was recorded for six months ended 31 march 2014, compared to 2013 headline earnings of r317 million

* Sales recovery and margin pressure therefore remains of concern in short term

* No dividend will be considered prior to interim results for six-month period ending 31 december 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
