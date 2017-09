Oct 21(Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Says enters collaboration with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) to evaluate pharmacology of ADX71441, GABA-B receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) in battery of preclinical models of Charcot-Marie-Tooth 1A disorder (CMT1A)

