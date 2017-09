BRIEF-Addex says cash and cash equivalence down to CHF 1.8 mln as of Dec. 31

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Completed 2014 with cash and cash equivalence of 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.77 million) as of Dec. 31, 2014 (2013: 2.9 million Swiss francs) and a full year 2014 cash utilization of 1.1 million Swiss francs(2013: 12.3 million Swiss francs)

* CEO: pleased to have significantly reduced cash burn and completed 2014 with sufficient cash reserves to see us into 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0169 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)