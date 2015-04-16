FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London taxi operator Addison Lee buys rival Cyclone VIP Cars & Couriers
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 16, 2015 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

London taxi operator Addison Lee buys rival Cyclone VIP Cars & Couriers

Ankush Sharma

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP-owned London taxi operator Addison Lee said it has bought rival Cyclone VIP Cars & Couriers.

The company said buyout of Cyclone, which was formed in 1985 and has about 100 drivers, would strengthen its position in the London private-hire market.

No financial terms were disclosed on the deal, which was the ninth buyout for the taxi operator in five years.

Last year, Addison Lee was being considered for a $1.3 billion takeover by Singapore-based public transportation operator SMRT Corp Ltd.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group bought a significant stake in the company in 2013, which provides private hire services in London and the South East of England, for 300 million pounds ($447.90 million)

$1 = 0.6698 pounds Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.