Moroccan housebuilder Addoha's H1 net profit rises

RABAT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Addoha, Morocco’s biggest property developer by market value, posted a 17.9 percent rise in its first-half net profit after sales increased, joining smaller listed rivals in posting some of the best profit growths in the Casablanca bourse.

In a published statement, Addoha said it had made 567 million dirhams ($65.7 million) consolidated net profit in the six months to end-June, on turnover up 9.8 percent to 3.1 billion dirhams.

Addoha shares were down 1.7 percent at 1152 GMT.