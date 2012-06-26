Adecco share buyback part of a larger picture

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Swiss based global recruitment agency Adecco SA, rated Baa3/BBB, this morning announced an up to CHF400m share buy back in mid-July, to be financed in cash and new bond issues.

Early reports from the Swiss bond syndicate desks indicated that a possible seven year deal via five leads, thought to include BNPP, CS, UBS (who were on its last trade) and ZKB, may be forthcoming. The putative leads contacted declined to comment beyond saying that any deal was not imminent, with timing possible for later this week or next.

Adecco has a CHF900m 6.5% mandatory convertible coming due on 26 November 2012. It currenlty has a minimum conversion price of 46.98 and a maximum of 56.37.

Adecco shares rose 4.4% today on the share buyback news, but were still at 38.94 as at 11:41 London time. That mandatory conversion goes a long way to explaining the very low price on the converts, currently 82.75-83.50 (last traded on SIX at 81.50), especially considering its high-for-the-market coupon.

The convertible will produce CHF900m or so worth of shares, so the buyback will reduce the new share glut on the market to only CHF500m or so.

In Swiss francs, Adecco also has a CHF350m 2.125% Feb 2016 which was issued in early January this year. Having come at mid swaps plus 185bp, that deal is curently quoted at 102.75-102.80 on SIX, equivalent to a 1.3% yield or about 110bp over the interpolated 3-4yr mid swap. Adecco also has three EUR500m bonds listed on SIX, due in 2013, 2014 and 2018.

The longest of those, the 4.75% April 2018, is quoted at I-Spread of 218.5/206 on Tradeweb this morning. That equates to around +200 in Swiss francs.

If triple-B rated corporates generally have around 10bp per year extension, that would put a new seven year in the 145bp area on the Adecco curve. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets; editing by Owen Wild)